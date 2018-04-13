NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A man was shot in New Kensington Thursday night, dispatchers confirmed.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kenneth Avenue.
The victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information for 11 at 11.
