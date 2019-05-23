  • 1 person shot, killed in Westmoreland County

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - One person was shot to death early Thursday morning in New Kensington, officials said.

    The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Kenneth Avenue.

    It appears the victim was shot right outside of a car, which authorities focused on as they started their investigation.

    Further information was not immediately available.

