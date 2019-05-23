NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - One person was shot to death early Thursday morning in New Kensington, officials said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Kenneth Avenue.
It appears the victim was shot right outside of a car, which authorities focused on as they started their investigation.
Further information was not immediately available.
#BREAKING: Just arrived to shooting scene along Kenneth Ave in New Kensington Westmoreland County. Street blocked off with crime tape. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/f8DPr0MR7a— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 23, 2019
