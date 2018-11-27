MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A 19-year-old was shot near Sto-Rox Junior-Senior High School, police confirm.
Superintendent Frank Dalmas said it happened while students were walking home from school.
"How close it is to the school, it is very concerning," Dalmas said.
Police release picture of suspect in shooting near Sto Rox High School. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/WPQMN80ep5— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) November 27, 2018
The school was on lockdown for 20-30 minutes, but it has since been lifted.
Students involved in after-school activities were placed in lockdown for about 20 minutes.
Dalmas helped get kids home safely after police shut down Broadway Avenue, blocking three bus stops.
Police are continuing to search for the shooter, who was seen on surveillance video running away.
"The victim had been less than forthcoming, leaving us looking for any insight from people who may have been in the area," said Lt. Andrew Shurman, with Allegheny County Police.
Two teenage witness told Channel 11 they saw one man shoot and chase another man until he was hit several times and collapsed at the corner of that building.
"We were scared because we see a lot of young kids running up the street so my first thought was to unlock the door and try to call them in," said Sara Rivera, witness. "They were across the street so they ran over to the day care center."
The victim is in critical but stable condition.
