  • 1 person shot next to local bar

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - One person was rushed to a hospital early Saturday morning after a shooting in Lawrence County.

    The victim was shot in a parking lot next to a bar on East Washington Street.

    The shooting happened across the street from the county courthouse in New Castle.

    Channel 11 is working to find out how that victim is doing and if police have any suspects.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories