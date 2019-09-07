JEANNETTE, Pa. - One person was shot outside of Jeannette's McKee Stadium during a high school football game, according to our partners at the Trib.
Investigators are marking shell casings with evidence markers @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5nBh6EWzG4— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 7, 2019
The game against Imani Christian Academy ended early and fans were kept inside the stadium as police investigated.
One person has been arrested, according to the Trib.
It's unclear what lead up to the shooting. Police are still investigating.
