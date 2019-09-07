  • 1 person shot outside of Jeannette High School football game

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - One person was shot outside of Jeannette's McKee Stadium during a high school football game, according to our partners at the Trib. 

    The game against Imani Christian Academy ended early and fans were kept inside the stadium as police investigated.

    One person has been arrested, according to the Trib.

    It's unclear what lead up to the shooting. Police are still investigating.

