  • 1 person shot to death in Westmoreland County

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - One person was shot to death early Thursday morning in New Kensington, officials said.

    The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Kenneth Avenue.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the police investigation underway right now -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

