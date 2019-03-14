PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday, police confirm to Channel 11.
The stabbing happened near the intersection of 9th Street and Penn Avenue after police said two men got into an altercation.
9th & Penn is OPEN after a man was stabbed downtown. He is in the hospital. The man who allegedly stabbed him is charged w aggravated assault @WPXI pic.twitter.com/sOC7wZhfE6— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 14, 2019
The man that was stabbed was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The man who police said stabbed him was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}