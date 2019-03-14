  • 1 person stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday, police confirm to Channel 11.

    The stabbing happened near the intersection of 9th Street and Penn Avenue after police said two men got into an altercation.

    The man that was stabbed was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

    The man who police said stabbed him was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories