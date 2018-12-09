  • 1 person taken into custody following fire at Beaver County home

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Beaver County Saturday night.

    The fire in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue in Ambridge was called in a 7:26 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

    Harmony police told Channel 11 a man was taken into custody.

    The incident is still under investigation and the man will be formally charged on Monday. 

    No injuries were reported.

