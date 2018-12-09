1 person taken into custody following fire at Beaver County home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Beaver County Saturday night.
The fire in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue in Ambridge was called in a 7:26 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
Harmony police told Channel 11 a man was taken into custody.
The incident is still under investigation and the man will be formally charged on Monday.
No injuries were reported.
