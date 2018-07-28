MILLVALE, Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in Millvale Saturday morning.
The fire broke out inside the kitchen at a home in the 400 block of North Avenue, according to officials.
Fire on North Avenue in @MillvaleBorough Lots of companies here. @millvalefire191 @ReserveVFD @RossWestViewEMS Three dogs rescued. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/NXZ0gt2pU2— Gigi (@wpxigigi) July 28, 2018
One woman who lives in the home was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, according to fire officials.
Channel 11 has learned three dogs and a rabbit were rescued. Two of the dogs were taken to an emergency vet.
