PITTSBURGH - Shady Avenue is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a person Wednesday night in Squirrel Hill.
Police said a 66-year-old woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk around 9 p.m. when she was hit.
Police told Channel 11 that they do not anticipate changes against the driver.
Pittsburgh: Shady Ave. at Northumberland St. - Vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash; unknown injuries. Roadway is currently shut down in both directions.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 29, 2018
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is heading to the scene with a photographer and will have the latest information is it becomes available.
