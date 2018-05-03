HAZELWOOD, Pa. - A house fire in Hazelwood has closed a road.
2nd Avenue is shut down while firefighters work on a home there.
Stay with Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. as we work to find out how the man is doing.
One man was taken to the hospital.
House fire in Hazelwood has 2nd Ave shut down. 1 male was transported from the scene. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/r4lgK6u609— Ryan (@WPXIPhotogRyan) May 3, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Nearly 3 million Pennsylvanians impacted by Facebook privacy breach
- Ryan Shazier delivers inspirational message to Pittsburgh Public School seniors
- Mom of victim, suspect's mother enter plea deals in death of 4-year-old
- VIDEO: Go To The Movies Everyday With This Movie Deal
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}