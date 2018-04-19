  • 1 person taken to hospital after incident in Bloomfield

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital after an incident early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood, officials said.

    Police were seen about 2 a.m. at two different scenes a few hundred feet apart in the area of Liberty Avenue and Taylor Street.

    According to Channel 11’s Mike Holden, a man was reportedly stabbed at a bar. Officers and paramedics were seen outside.

    Investigators were also spotted outside townhomes on Taylor Street.

