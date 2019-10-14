NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - There was a large police presence in North Braddock Sunday night, and one person was taken to a hospital.
Police are investigating an incident that happened on Grandview Avenue, but details are limited.
Police presence on Grandview Avenue in Braddock. Working to find out what’s going on. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ds77p7a7bY— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) October 14, 2019
Officers had the front of a home in the 1600 block of Grandview Avenue taped off.
Sources told Channel 11 News there was a shooting in the area, but police have not confirmed that yet.
A neighbor told Channel 11's Shelley Bortz she was inside her home when they heard a loud thump nearby.
