STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital following reports of a shooting in Stowe Township Friday night.
We'll be following up on this story to learn more about what happened for Channel 11 Morning News at 9 a.m.
Police responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road near the McKees Rocks border.
Download the WPXI News app for the latest on breaking stories like this
Neighbors told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca that they heard a loud argument coming from the home before police arrived. One neighbor said she heard a single gunshot.
Several McKees Rocks police officers are in the middle of the street, and have taped off a section of the road @WPXI pic.twitter.com/vC0MMMlRCe— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 28, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}