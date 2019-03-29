1 person taken to hospital as police tape goes up around home

JEANNETTE, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after an incident at a home in Jeannette, emergency dispatchers said.
Police were called about 4 a.m. to South Fifth Street.
Officers put up police tape around a townhome as their investigation got underway.
Further information was not immediately available.
Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News for updates.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman gives birth to twins 26 days after birth of first child
- Louisiana woman accused of giving toddler drugs for months before overdose death
- Pittsburgh diabetics traveling to Canada to buy insulin
- VIDEO: Fingerprints required for job application leads to arrest in 1998 murder case
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}