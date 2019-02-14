1 person taken to hospital after I-79 tractor-trailer crash

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has been taken to the hospital following a tractor-trailer crash in Lancaster Township.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 90.
One lane was closed after the crash, but state police tell Channel 11 traffic is now getting by the scene.
According to the Harmony Fire District, a hazardous materials crew was called to the scene due to the diesel fuel for the truck. It's unclear what the tractor-trailer was hauling.
This is a breaking story, refresh this page for the latest details and tune in to 11 at 11 for a full report.
