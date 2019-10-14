ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - There is a large police presence in Braddock, and one person was taken to the hospital.
Police are still investigating an incident that happened on Grandview Avenue, but details are still limited.
Police presence on Grandview Avenue in Braddock. Working to find out what's going on. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ds77p7a7bY— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) October 14, 2019
Officers have the front of a home in the 1600 block of Grandview taped off.
Sources told Channel 11 there was a shooting in the area, but police have not confirmed that yet.
A neighbor told Channel 11's Shelley Bortz she was inside her home when they heard a loud thump nearby.
