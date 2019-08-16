  • 1 person taken to hospital, police activity in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person was rushed to a hospital after an incident in Bedford Dwellings.

    Police were called to Chauncey Drive around 9:45 p.m.

    No other information was immediately available. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories