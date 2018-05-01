  • 1 person trapped after vehicle goes over embankment

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A vehicle has rolled over an embankment by Turner Dairy Farms in Penn Hills.

    Emergency dispatchers confirmed that one person is trapped.

    We're on our way to the scene. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for developments on this breaking story. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 person trapped after vehicle goes over embankment

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver rescued in Penn Hills after car rolls down hillside into creek

  • Headline Goes Here

    Staff, program cuts possible in face of Penn Hills SD budget troubles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Skeletal remains found in wooded area identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man struck, killed while walking on Penn Hills road