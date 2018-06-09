  • 1 shot at Clairton Pool; police arrest suspect at his home

    Updated:

    Police surrounded a house in Clairton after a shooting at the city pool on Saturday evening.

    Sources tell Channel 11 a male pulled out a gun and shot someone who was swimming in the pool.

    The shooting victim’s condition is unknown.

    After police were alerted, they went to the suspect’s home, where they saw him running inside, sources said. SWAT personnel responded to the scene.

    Police later arrested the suspect and are continuing to investigate.

