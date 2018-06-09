Police surrounded a house in Clairton after a shooting at the city pool on Saturday evening.
Sources tell Channel 11 a male pulled out a gun and shot someone who was swimming in the pool.
CLAIRTON POOL SHOOTING: We are talking to police in the city right now to learn the victim's condition.
The shooting victim’s condition is unknown.
After police were alerted, they went to the suspect’s home, where they saw him running inside, sources said. SWAT personnel responded to the scene.
Police later arrested the suspect and are continuing to investigate.
