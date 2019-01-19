Robbery suspect shot during shootout with police at Family Dollar

PITTSBURGH - A man is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in a Pittsburgh dollar store on Friday night.
The man was a suspect in a robbery at another Family Dollar store in Penn Hills only minutes earlier, police said.
When law enforcement responded to the report of a robbery at the East Hills store in the 8100 block of Frankstown Avenue, the man opened firem, said Commander Mike Pilyih of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
An Allegheny County Sheriff's deputy fired back, striking the suspect, Pilyih said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A sheriff's deputy was injured in the incident, police said, but did not specify if it was the deputy who shot the suspect or offer detail on the injuries. A Pittsburgh police officer suffered cuts while rendering aid to the suspect after he was shot.
