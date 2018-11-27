  • 1 shot near local school as students were walking home

    Updated:

    A 20-year-old was shot near Sto-Rox Junior-Senior High School, police confirm.

    The superintendent of the school said it happened while students were walking home from school.

    The school was on lockdown for 20-30 minutes, but it has since been lifted.

    This is a breaking story. We're working to learn more information for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories