A 20-year-old was shot near Sto-Rox Junior-Senior High School, police confirm.
The superintendent of the school said it happened while students were walking home from school.
The school was on lockdown for 20-30 minutes, but it has since been lifted.
This is a breaking story. We're working to learn more information for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
