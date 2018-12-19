1 taken to hospital after crash in Mt Lebanon, road remains closed

Bower Hill Road in Mt. Lebanon is completely after a crash near Kelso road.
Channel 11 has confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital, although their condition is not known.
Mt. Lebanon: Vehicle crash - Bower Hill Road at Kelso Road. All four lanes are closed at the intersection. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 19, 2018
This is a breaking story. We are working to learn more about the cause of the crash and when the road will reopen. Download the WPXI News App for breaking alerts sent to your phone.
