PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital after flames engulfed a home early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, officials said.
The fire was reported about 3 a.m. on Leolyn Street.
Flames shot from the home and spread to a neighboring home, officials said.
The condition of the person who was hospitalized was not immediately available.
