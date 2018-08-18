  • 1 taken to hospital after flames engulf home

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital after flames engulfed a home early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, officials said.

    The fire was reported about 3 a.m. on Leolyn Street.

    Related Headlines

    Flames shot from the home and spread to a neighboring home, officials said.

    The condition of the person who was hospitalized was not immediately available.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories