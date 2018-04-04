  • 1 taken to hospital after pedestrian accident on McKnight Road

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has been taken to a hospital after a pedestrian accident Wednesday morning on McKnight Road in Ross Township, officials said.

    Emergency crews were called about 5:30 a.m. to McKnight Road near Siebert Road.

    Southbound lanes of McKnight Road are closed in the area of Siebert Road.

    Further information was not immediately available.

