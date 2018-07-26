PENN HILLS, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting in Penn Hills.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
Investigators told Channel 11 the shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on Overbrook Road.
When Channel 11 crews arrived at the scene they found several shell casing markers along the ground.
The victim’s name and condition have not yet been released.
WPXI is working to find out what led up to the shooting. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Brock Turner, Stanford student convicted of rape, practiced ‘sexual outercourse,' attorney says
- Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Pittsburgh police officer, city
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
- VIDEO: Foreclosure proceedings hit SouthSide Works properties
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}