  • 1 taken to hospital after St. Clair shooting

    PITTSBURGH - One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a car in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood early Monday.

    Investigators were called to the 500 block of Kohne Street just after 1 a.m.

    Channel 11 has learned that a bullet went through the driver’s side window.

    The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

    Police are continuing to investigate.

    Channel 11 is working to talk to investigators to learn more about the shooting. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

