PITTSBURGH - One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a car in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood early Monday.
Investigators were called to the 500 block of Kohne Street just after 1 a.m.
Related Headlines
Channel 11 has learned that a bullet went through the driver’s side window.
The victim’s condition has not yet been released.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Channel 11 is working to talk to investigators to learn more about the shooting. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fans at Jimmy Buffett concert report "gridlock" at gates, long lines
- 4 boys evacuated from Thai cave in mission to save soccer team, coach
- Mt. Lebanon police apologize for offensive word in crime alert
- RAW VIDEO: Viewer video shows intense flames in McKees Rocks fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}