1 transported, 4 evaluated after inhaling fumes inside North Shore hotel

PITTSBURGH - One person was transported to the hospital and four people were evaluated by medics after inhaling fumes at the Residence Inn on the North Shore.
Emergency officials were called to the hotel on West General Robinson Street around 10:40 p.m. for a strong odor of chlorine inside the building, public safety officials said.
Firefighters determined the odor was coming from pool supplies inside a storage closet in the pool area. Public safety officials said a container of chlorine and a container of muriatic acid were removed from the closet.
Firefighters are now venting out the fumes.
The area around the hotel will remained blocked until cleanup is complete, public safety officials said. There has been no full evacuation of the hotel.
