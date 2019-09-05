CLAIRTON, Pa. - A 1-year-old boy is safe after allegedly being abducted by his 20-year-old brother Thursday in Clairton, police said.
The abduction was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Police said it started as a domestic incident between the 20-year-old and his girlfriend at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is working to find out what charges the man could face -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
After the domestic incident, the man took off with his brother into the woods, according to police. He later surrendered at an industrial park about a half-mile away and was taken into police custody.
