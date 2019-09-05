  • 1-year-old safe after alleged abduction in Clairton

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - A 1-year-old boy is safe after allegedly being abducted by his 20-year-old brother Thursday in Clairton, police said.

    The abduction was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Police said it started as a domestic incident between the 20-year-old and his girlfriend at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.

    After the domestic incident, the man took off with his brother into the woods, according to police. He later surrendered at an industrial park about a half-mile away and was taken into police custody.

