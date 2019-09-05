  • 1-year-old safe after being abducted in Clairton

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - A 1-year-old child is safe after being abducted Thursday in Clairton, police said.

    The abduction was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Ridge Road.

    Police said the suspect is in custody.

    Further information was not immediately available.

