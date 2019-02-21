0 10 adults, 7 children displaced by fire that destroyed 3 homes

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A fire at a McKees Rocks home spread to two neighboring houses Wednesday night and left 10 adults and seven children without a place to live.

All three homes were destroyed by the flames, which broke out about 11 p.m. on Munson Avenue.

PHOTOS: 10 people displaced by fire that spread from McKees Rocks home

Code enforcement officers and building inspectors taped off the homes Thursday, and at least two of them were condemned.

Firefighters said the biggest challenge in battling the fire was keeping it from spreading to even more houses.

“The neighbors, they come knocking on the door saying their house had caught on fire,” Larry Young, who eventually had fire spread to his house, said. “I talked to the owner and he said it started in the kitchen.”

RIGHT NOW: McKees Rocks Code Enforcement and Building Inspector taping off 3 homes along Munson Ave. Fire started in the tan home and spread to the neighboring 2 Wednesday night. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/WlaciSKWuX — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 21, 2019

The Red Cross is helping all of the victims, and the McKees Rocks community is coming together to raise funds and collect donations.

“I hope there are people out here that will be able to make some contributions for this, because this is really a shame. I feel really bad,” Mark Vater, a neighbor, said.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire spread to two neighboring properties. Here’s a closer look at the damage in the daylight along Munson Ave. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Pq04989aRw — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 21, 2019

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.