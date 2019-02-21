10 displaced after house fire in Jacob's Creek

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Ten people are displaced after a fire in Jacob's Creek on Wednesday.
Scorched framing is all that’s left of the house on Main Street after flames and smoke tore through it last night.
Scorched framing is all that's left of the house on Main Street after flames and smoke tore through it last night.
