McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in McKees Rocks that has spread to multiple units.
A fire official at the scene told Channel 11 the fire began in one house and spread to a neighboring home.
BREAKING: 10 people displaced after fire starts inside one home and spreads to two other houses in McKees Rocks. They all made it out okay. pic.twitter.com/8ytZ18xQA2— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) February 21, 2019
.#breaking house fire along Munson Ave in Mckees Rocks. A utility room caught on fire and has now spread to a second home. As you can see these homes are close together and I was told they are about 4ft apart. I was also told that everyone got out safely. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/svohAWBYMP— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) February 21, 2019
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest updates and watch Channel 11 News at 11 for a full report.
