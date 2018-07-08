  • 10-week-old Pittsburgh police bloodhound unexpectedly dies

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department announced the sudden death of Loki, the bloodhound puppy training to find at-risk missing persons.

    The 10-week-old puppy collapsed Saturday while playing with his trainer.

    Vets determined the puppy was suffering from aspiration pneumonia.

    According to the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit's Facebook page, "Whereas most K-9’s are deployed to take down 'bad guys,' Loki was to find society's most vulnerable, and to greet them with a friendly lick and loyal presence."

