10-year-old boy wants to thank all 900,000 police officers in the U.S.

A 10-year-old boy is on a mission to thank all 900,000 police officers in America.

Tyler Carach recently stopped in St. Louis to deliver dozens of doughnuts to officers to thank them for their service.

He and his mother are traveling across the country with a simple message to police officers.

"I want them to know they are still appreciated," he said.

The "Doughnut Journey" started nearly two years ago when he saw sheriff's deputies at a Florida convenience store and decided to buy them doughnuts.

"When I gave it to them they were really excited and happy," he said. "When I was leaving (I asked) why were they so happy about a snack because they get snacks all the time."

"I told him it wasn't about the snack, it was about the fact they he took the time to appreciate them," said his mother, Sheena Carach.

The conversation gave him the idea to give every police officer in America a doughnut.

He has made stops in 32 states and during that time he's handed out 65,000 doughnuts to police officers. His goal is to make it to all 50 states and give out 900,000 doughnuts.

According to his website, he has already delivered 1900 donuts to officers in Pennsylvania.

