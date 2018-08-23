100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Humane agents and law enforcement officials raided a property in Washington where dozens of dogs were being kept in unclean conditions.
Channel 11’s Michele Newel was as firefighters hosed off the dogs outside of the building.
One-hundred dogs were found on a property that is located on Hamilton Acres Lane. Officials say the dogs were living in poor conditions.
BREAKING- Truck loads of dogs being rescued on Hamilton Lane in Washington, PA. Firefighters say they helped wash some dogs down from contamination. We’re working to get more information pic.twitter.com/D2muCcUTrS— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) August 22, 2018
We’re learning more about the conditions the dogs were kept in and what will happen to them now, for 11 at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
