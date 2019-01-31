  • 100+ without power in bitterly cold temperatures

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - At least a hundred people are without power tonight in the midst of an arctic blast.

    At one point more than 750 people were in the dark in North Versailles, according to Duquesne Light.

    There are still about a hundred people that do not have electricity.

    The police department is opening the community center for anyone who is affected.

