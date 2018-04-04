  • 10th Street Bypass closed because of flooding

    PITTSBURGH - The 10th Street Bypass in Pittsburgh is closed because of flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning.

    Both directions of the 10th Street Bypass are closed between Interstate 279 (Parkway North) and Fort Duquesne Boulevard, as are the ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the bypass.

    Drivers can use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure, according to PennDOT. Drivers on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

