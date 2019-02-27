PENN HILLS, Pa. - A Penn Hills family is fighting to keep their home after a man with the same name has allegedly been trying to sell it. Sylvester and Maresa Ward bought their house on Vantine Street in Penn Hills 10 years ago.
But in June 2017 they learned the house was listed as for sale on real estate websites like Zillow and Trulia.
The listing was made by another person also named Sylvester Ward, who uses a PO Box in Charlotte, North Carolina.
That same PO Box was listed as the owner’s mailing address on the Allegheny County Real Estate website.
"I am Sylvester Ward, I own the home and I didn't put the home up for sale," Ward said.
