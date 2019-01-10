0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (1/11-1/13)

PITTSBURGH - The first weekend of 2019 was jam-packed with events, and if you want to continue the excitement, we’ve got 11 more activities for you to check out.

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. - Schenley Skating Rink

You won’t want to miss the mascot skate at the Schenley Skating Rink on Saturday. From 1:30-3:30 p.m., families can enjoy fun on the ice with Pittsburgh mascots.

You don’t want to miss the Mascot Skate at the Schenley Skating Rink this Saturday! From 1:30-3:30 p.m. families can enjoy fun on the ice with local #Pittsburgh mascots. More details: https://t.co/Fnl3noWVl2 pic.twitter.com/ybq6bKWOaI — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) January 8, 2019

Various Times - PPG Paints Arena

All paws on deck. Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present "PAW Patrol Live!: The Great Pirate Adventure," an action-packed, music-filled production.

Friday, 8 p.m. - Andy Warhol Museum

Musician, artist, and filmmaker Adam Green will be at the Warhol for a unique evening featuring a solo acoustic performance of songs from his second feature film "Adam Green's Aladdin," followed by a full screening of the film.

We welcome musician, artist, and filmmaker, Adam Green on 1/11 for a unique evening featuring a solo acoustic performance of songs from his second feature film "Adam Green's Aladdin", followed by a full screening of the film. Get tickets: https://t.co/GpLOmCdgSL #Pittsburgh #film pic.twitter.com/vtHgS3YgMe — Andy Warhol Museum (@TheWarholMuseum) December 27, 2018

Benedum Center - Various Shows

The Broadway musical everyone is talking about has finally arrived in Pittsburgh. "Hamilton: An American Musical" uses rap, R&B and other modern music to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, founding father and the first Treasury Secretary of the United States.

Various Times - Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club, Homestead

T.J. Miller is one of the most sought-after comedians in the world, or at least the northern part of the western hemisphere. He has been working to make people laugh for more than 15 years, and is driven by the altruistic mission statement that life is fundamentally tragic and the best thing he can do is provide an ephemeral escapism from that tragedy which permeates everyday life by doing comedy.

PITTSBURGH! It’s my return to the filming location if SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE! Back in track to put laugh in ya face in the PGH! @pittsburghimprov THIS WEEKEND! Tickets almost sold out!https://t.co/Joo7zLG5qa — t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) January 7, 2019

Friday and Saturday - Days Inn Butler Conference Center

The January Ice Jam is a free family-friendly event held annually in Butler. Whether you are a beginner, a seasoned musician, or simply a great pair of ears, why not stop by to see what all of the fuss is about? Within the music, we have found a community of friends who, over the years, have become more like family. Newcomers are welcomed with open arms.

Various Times - Heinz Hall

World-renowned pianist Behzod Abduraimov joins the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to perform this enduring piece of music.

Saturday, 1 p.m. - Millvale Community Library

Adult Makers is back. Join us and librarian/painter Susan McClellan as we decorate wine glasses! Supplies are provided in the price of the event, which is $5 per glass (paid at the door). This class is intended for adults age 18 or older.

Every weekend in January - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

The penguins at the Pittsburgh Zoo will parade and play outdoors every weekend in January. The parade can last anywhere from 10-30 minutes. The event is weather permitting.

Sunday, 1 and 3 p.m. - Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Oakland

Join experienced staff and volunteer docents as we take you on a guided tour through Andrew Carnegie’s Main Library. You’ll get a look at the wonderful art and architecture that created this historic landmark, as well as how the building’s interior has changed over time.

Tell us: What was your favorite book from 2018? #PGHREADS pic.twitter.com/wmjnV7yElW — Carnegie Library PGH (@carnegielibrary) December 26, 2018

Various Times - Row House Cinema, Lawrenceville

You know the title, so see the classic 1946 film noir "The Postman Always Rings Twice" at Row House during Beach Noir Week.

