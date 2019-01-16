PITTSBURGH - Winter is in full swing and we're looking at a potential storm coming in this weekend! With that mind we put together a list of indoor events that will take place snow, rain or shine (we can at least hope for shine).
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Winter 2019
Various times - Various locations
Celebrate the "Most Delicious Time Of Year" as restaurant week returns in January. Restaurants from across Pittsburgh will unite to showcase Pittsburgh as "America's Top Food City" and offer special menus and items.
@PghRestaurantWk is happening today through the 20th
Pittsburgh RV Show
Starting Saturday - David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Nine acres of RV’s, boats, golf carts, campgrounds and more. The Pittsburgh RV Show has been around since 1968 promoting road trips. RVs make travel affordable, help unite families and make experiencing America accessible. Travel in comfort, it's never been easier!
#NationalCheeseLoversDay at Penn Brewery
Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. - Penn Brewery
Do you love cheese!? Whether you love your cheese pungent, sharp, creamy, mellow, or just ooey-gooey, Penn Brewery will have a dish to satisfy you.
Are you a cheese lover? If so, you'll want to stop out on Sunday, January 20th for #NationalCheeseLoversDay! • Specials Include: - $10 Emerald Valley Artisan Cheese Platter with five Penn Beer pairings. (regularly $18) - 25% off Fried Cheese Curds, Soft Pretzels and Bier Cheese Dips, & Penn Bier Mac & Cheese. • Beer + Cheese = Match Made in Heaven!
Steven Spielberg Classics
Various Times - Row House Cinema
Four Steven Spielberg classics will be on the big screen: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade, Jurassic Park, Ready Player One, Indiana Jones & The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (RiffTrax).
🥣Cereal Cinema w. ET! Saturday Jan 19th @ 9:30am
⠀⠀
Enjoy an all you can eat cereal bar, coffee and the movie ET. Gluten free & vegan options will be available.
Bloomfield Saturday Market
Saturday, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. - 5050 Liberty Ave. Bloomfield
Bloomfield Saturday Market will have vendors throughout the winter, as well as special guests from organizations throughout the city.
Free Seafood Classes at Wholey's
Saturday, 10 a.m. – Wholey's Fish Market, Strip District
Every Saturday in the month of January, Wholey’s Fish Market will hold free classes to learn how to cook healthy meals in under 30 minutes.
Only in Pittsburgh: Robert Wholey Company
Most often referred to as simply Wholey's, this market is a staple of the Strip District, best known for their fresh fish and meat products.
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
Various times - PPG Paints Arena
Corteo, the latest and most enchanting Cirque du Soleil’s arena production, is making a stop in Pittsburgh.
We would like to welcome Elizabeth Zander, our new Bouncing Beds artist on #Corteo!
Festive Nights of Winter Lights
Various Times – Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Phipp’s will continues to celebrate the success of their holiday lights by letting their Winter Light Garden shine for a few more nights.
Phipps is open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday! Drop in to enjoy illuminated glasshouse rooms, beautiful orchids and bonsai, and our outdoor Winter Light Garden
Photos © Paul g. Wiegman pic.twitter.com/d9wZ2yZjl9
Making Pittsburgh Pierogies n'at
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Robinson Market District
Learn how to make the dough, different fillings and perfectly caramelized onions to make the perfect Pittsburgh pierogie.
All Ages Day in the Cat Loft
Sunday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Colony Café, 1112 Penn Ave., Strip District
Children of any age are welcome to visit and take part in fun kid-friendly activities. All kids must be accompanied by an adult and admission is $12 per person. Reservations are required.
Crash Test Dummies
Saturday, 8 p.m. – Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale
The Crash Test Dummies are bringing their “God Shuffled His Feet” 25th Anniversary Tour with SuperMonkey to Jergels.
It's not too late to secure your last minute tickets to this Saturday's #CrashTestDummies show!
