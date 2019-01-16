  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (1/18-1/20)

    PITTSBURGH - Winter is in full swing and we're looking at a potential storm coming in this weekend! With that mind we put together a list of indoor events that will take place snow, rain or shine (we can at least hope for shine). 

    Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Winter 2019

    Various times - Various locations

    Celebrate the "Most Delicious Time Of Year" as restaurant week returns in January. Restaurants from across Pittsburgh will unite to showcase Pittsburgh as "America's Top Food City" and offer special menus and items.

    Pittsburgh RV Show

    Starting Saturday - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    Nine acres of RV’s, boats, golf carts, campgrounds and more. The Pittsburgh RV Show has been around since 1968 promoting road trips. RVs make travel affordable, help unite families and make experiencing America accessible. Travel in comfort, it's never been easier!

    #NationalCheeseLoversDay at Penn Brewery

    Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. - Penn Brewery

    Do you love cheese!? Whether you love your cheese pungent, sharp, creamy, mellow, or just ooey-gooey, Penn Brewery will have a dish to satisfy you.

    Steven Spielberg Classics

    Various Times - Row House Cinema

    Four Steven Spielberg classics will be on the big screen: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade, Jurassic Park, Ready Player One, Indiana Jones & The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (RiffTrax).

    Bloomfield Saturday Market

    Saturday, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. - 5050 Liberty Ave. Bloomfield

    Bloomfield Saturday Market will have vendors throughout the winter, as well as special guests from organizations throughout the city.

    >Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast information before taking part in this outdoor activity. 

    Free Seafood Classes at Wholey's

    Saturday, 10 a.m. – Wholey's Fish Market, Strip District

    Every Saturday in the month of January, Wholey’s Fish Market will hold free classes to learn how to cook healthy meals in under 30 minutes. 

    Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

    Various times - PPG Paints Arena

    Corteo, the latest and most enchanting Cirque du Soleil’s arena production, is making a stop in Pittsburgh.

    Festive Nights of Winter Lights

    Various Times – Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

    Phipp’s will continues to celebrate the success of their holiday lights by letting their Winter Light Garden shine for a few more nights. 

    Making Pittsburgh Pierogies n'at

    Saturday, 11 a.m. to  2 p.m. – Robinson Market District

    Learn how to make the dough, different fillings and perfectly caramelized onions to make the perfect Pittsburgh pierogie.

    All Ages Day in the Cat Loft

    Sunday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Colony Café, 1112 Penn Ave., Strip District

    Children of any age are welcome to visit and take part in fun kid-friendly activities. All kids must be accompanied by an adult and admission is $12 per person. Reservations are required.

    Crash Test Dummies

    Saturday, 8 p.m. – Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale

    The Crash Test Dummies are bringing their “God Shuffled His Feet” 25th Anniversary Tour with SuperMonkey to Jergels.

