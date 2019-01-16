0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (1/18-1/20)

PITTSBURGH - Winter is in full swing and we're looking at a potential storm coming in this weekend! With that mind we put together a list of indoor events that will take place snow, rain or shine (we can at least hope for shine).

Various times - Various locations

Celebrate the "Most Delicious Time Of Year" as restaurant week returns in January. Restaurants from across Pittsburgh will unite to showcase Pittsburgh as "America's Top Food City" and offer special menus and items.

@PghRestaurantWk is happening today through the 20th and we have 11 places that you should check out:https://t.co/vxmnmnek9e pic.twitter.com/unhyww9m5l — WPXI See & Be Seen (@SeeAndBeSeen) January 15, 2019

Starting Saturday - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Nine acres of RV’s, boats, golf carts, campgrounds and more. The Pittsburgh RV Show has been around since 1968 promoting road trips. RVs make travel affordable, help unite families and make experiencing America accessible. Travel in comfort, it's never been easier!

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. - Penn Brewery

Do you love cheese!? Whether you love your cheese pungent, sharp, creamy, mellow, or just ooey-gooey, Penn Brewery will have a dish to satisfy you.

Various Times - Row House Cinema

Four Steven Spielberg classics will be on the big screen: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade, Jurassic Park, Ready Player One, Indiana Jones & The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (RiffTrax).

🥣Cereal Cinema w. ET! Saturday Jan 19th @ 9:30am [🎟 link in bio]

⠀⠀

Enjoy an all you can eat cereal bar, coffee and the movie ET. Gluten free & vegan options will be available. ⠀⠀#rowhousecinema #lawrenceville #butlerstreet #pittsburgh https://t.co/LzVwcQlYrD pic.twitter.com/Ol04PY3sqE — Row House Cinema (@RowHouseCinema) January 16, 2019

Saturday, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. - 5050 Liberty Ave. Bloomfield

Bloomfield Saturday Market will have vendors throughout the winter, as well as special guests from organizations throughout the city.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast information before taking part in this outdoor activity.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – Wholey's Fish Market, Strip District

Every Saturday in the month of January, Wholey’s Fish Market will hold free classes to learn how to cook healthy meals in under 30 minutes.

Only in Pittsburgh: Robert Wholey Company



Most often referred to as simply Wholey's, this market is a staple of the Strip District, best known for their fresh fish and meat products. #LovePGH #EatPGH #TravelTuesday 🐟 pic.twitter.com/EAzg2v7Qj3 — Visit Pittsburgh (@vstpgh) January 8, 2019

Various times - PPG Paints Arena

Corteo, the latest and most enchanting Cirque du Soleil’s arena production, is making a stop in Pittsburgh.

We would like to welcome Elizabeth Zander, our new Bouncing Beds artist on #Corteo! 🛏️ pic.twitter.com/eUWZWXEseL — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) January 14, 2019

Various Times – Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Phipp’s will continues to celebrate the success of their holiday lights by letting their Winter Light Garden shine for a few more nights.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast information before taking part in this outdoor activity.

Phipps is open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday! Drop in to enjoy illuminated glasshouse rooms, beautiful orchids and bonsai, and our outdoor Winter Light Garden: https://t.co/ZdehiqiXeP



Photos © Paul g. Wiegman pic.twitter.com/d9wZ2yZjl9 — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) January 11, 2019

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Robinson Market District

Learn how to make the dough, different fillings and perfectly caramelized onions to make the perfect Pittsburgh pierogie.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Colony Café, 1112 Penn Ave., Strip District

Children of any age are welcome to visit and take part in fun kid-friendly activities. All kids must be accompanied by an adult and admission is $12 per person. Reservations are required.

Saturday, 8 p.m. – Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale

The Crash Test Dummies are bringing their “God Shuffled His Feet” 25th Anniversary Tour with SuperMonkey to Jergels.

It's not too late to secure your last minute tickets to this Saturday's #CrashTestDummies show! https://t.co/SrZ6c764sO — Jergel's (@jergels) January 16, 2019

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.