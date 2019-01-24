0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (1/25-1/27)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do on a frigid January weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday 5:30-10 p.m.

The gallery is a free, quarterly, multi-venue showcase of downtown’s dynamic art and entertainment scene. There will be dozens of galleries, stages, storefronts and more.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast information before taking part in this outdoor activity.

Friday 4-8 p.m., 3339 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh

The Clemente Museum is hosting its first open house of the year on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Visitors can explore the museum at their leisure without an appointment. Admission at the door is $10 per adult, $5 per child under 18, and $5 with a valid military or student ID.

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-4p.m., The Coffee Buddha, 964 Perry Highway, Ross Township

The longest-running food truck roundup returns with Pgh Taco Truck, Bull Dawgs, Hoshi Pgh, Billu’s Indian Grill on Wheels, Wood Stoked Oven, Lone Wolf Grill and more.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast information before taking part in this outdoor activity.

Sunday 4-6:30 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 5738 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

Join with your Pittsburgh neighbors -- and Mr. Rogers' widow JoAnne -- at the JCC for a movie, conversation and Zeke’s Coffee Bar.

Various times, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Phipps is newly transformed with beautiful candy-striped orchids, orchids in the shape of oversized lollipops, confectionery-scented varieties and more, with over 1,000 spectacular blooms to enjoy.

Escape to tropical paradise with a sweet treat for the senses in Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Eye Candy! Watch as Phipps is transformed by the colors and shapes of hundreds of stunning orchids and ornate tropical bonsai. Plan your visit: https://t.co/SX9BtD2yax pic.twitter.com/Z36CjtaZBF — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) January 12, 2019

Various times, Market Square

A massive ice house will be constructed in Market Square. The goal of the event is to build awareness for the many families who will go without heat during the harsh winter months, while attempting to raise money for utility assistance grants.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast information before taking part in this outdoor activity.

Construction is underway for #CoolDownforWarmth. It takes more than 260 ice blocks (300 lbs each) to build this giant ice house. See it in person on Thursday and Friday from 7a - 3p. Thanks @Mastro_Ice! https://t.co/CWf6M9pWdO pic.twitter.com/zmF2pOsKuI — Dollar Energy Fund (@DollarEnergyFnd) January 21, 2019

Sunday 2-4 p.m., South Side Works Cinemas

A special 80th anniversary event is coming to SouthSide Works with two screenings of the iconic "The Wizard of Oz."

Saturday, noon-5 p.m., PNC Park

Come to kick off the 2019 season with the Buccos! Events include appearances by Corey Dickerson, Jameson Taillon, Josh Bell, Starling Marte and more; free autograph sessions for kids; photo opportunities in the dugout; the Pirate Parrot and the Racing Pierogies; National Anthem auditions; and more! Every attendee gets a free calendar.

2019 PiratesFest player autograph details, including groups and times, have been announced!



✍️ Public onsale for autograph tickets begins this Wednesday at noon with 100% of the proceeds to benefit area first responders.



Complete info: https://t.co/pMUKfaMTWo pic.twitter.com/gY09n6L3ob — Pirates (@Pirates) January 14, 2019

Various times, Carnegie Science Center Rangos Giant Cinema

Just nominated for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary, this is a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock – the 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park – without a rope.

All day Saturday, Butler Days Inn, 139 Pittsburgh Rd.

The 13th Annual Butler County Wine Festival features11 Pennsylvania wineries, high-end merchandise vendors, refreshments, basket raffle and more in the Crystal and Terrace rooms of the Butler Days Inn.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.