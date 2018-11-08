0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/9-11)

There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a chance to bowl with your canine buddies, jog through the zoo and honor the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue attack.

Friday, noon - Point State Park

All Pittsburgh-area residents are invited to honor victims of the Tree of Life shooting, and to call for peace and unity among all. The event will begin with a one-minute moment of silence for peace and the 11 victims. Those unable to make the event – from those in Pittsburgh to others around the world – are invited to host their own moments of silence at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, on Friday.

This Friday at 12 noon, Pittsburgh will Gather at this sacred location as we remember, as we unite. #412gether https://t.co/pSVs4LZtUd — bill peduto (@billpeduto) November 6, 2018

All weekend, Wholey's Fish Market, Strip District

It's truly an oyster extravaganza as Wholey’s will have all sorts of oyster varieties to choose from. Head to the market for a free seafood class on Oysters Rockefeller, with samples to taste. Enjoy special sales and offers on oysters along with tips and recipes. Treat your taste buds to fried oysters, oyster po’boys and more from our kitchen!

Saturday, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Spring Hill Brewing, 1958 Varley St., Pittsburgh

Asado Wagon and Spring Hill Brewing are showcasing some of their favorite local foodie friends on the regular. To kick it off, Asado Wagon will be grilling and smoking their trademark meats, and they'll be joined by Mr. Bulgogi's award-winning tacos in their first appearance at Spring Hill Brewing. Wise Co. Biscuits is also expected to make an appearance.

Friday through Sunday, 8 p.m., Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall

The Pittsburgh Symphony will pay tribute to America's veterans with "all your red, white and blue melodies."

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Teamster Hall Local 249, Lawrenceville

PGH Vintage Mixer is a vintage vendor fair that melds community, creative inspiration and nostalgia. Now in its 12th season, PGH Vintage Mixer is gathering the best in regional vintage sellers.

Saturday, 8-11:30 a.m. - Spoonwood Brewing, 5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park

To yoga? To brunch? Or to beer? Spoonwood Brewing is bringing you all three in one event so that you don't have to decide. Join Annie Federoff of Pure Power Yoga for Bend, Brews, and Brunch. A ticket will get you 75 minutes of vinyasa yoga, your choice of 3 brunch options and a beer flight tasting of three beers.

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. - Cathedral of Learning, Pitt

Entertainment including folk dance, folk music, Polish kitchen, cooking demonstrations, cultural exhibition and a Craft & Gift Mart.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon - Dormont Public Library

Missing summer already? No tests here, unless you count how well you can toss a beanbag, guess the number of pieces of candy in a jar, or win other raffles and games.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - Pittsburgh Zoo

Run wild at this year’s ZooZilla 5K! Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate in one of Pittsburgh’s most challenging courses that weaves through the zoo. Admission to the zoo is included in your registration.

Friday, 8 p.m. - The Palace Theatre, Greensburg

Bret Michaels is a multi-platinum global superstar who has turned his passion for music into a multi-faceted brand that encompasses record-breaking touring sales, reality TV stardom, legendary songs that have sold over 32 million records and product endorsements as well as becoming a devoted philanthropist, all supported and followed by three generations of loyal fans.

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m. - AMF Noble Manor Lanes, 2440 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh

The National Canine Cancer Foundation is proud to present the Bark and Bowl. The Inaugural Bark and Bowl was so much fun and such a success that id deserved a followup. Love to bowl and love dogs? Don't like to bowl but love dogs? Either way, you will have a blast.

