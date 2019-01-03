0 11 Things to do in Pittsburgh this Weekend (1/4-1/6)

PITTSBURGH - It’s the first weekend of 2019, and if you want to start of the new year with some excitement, we’ve got 11 events for you to check out. From sports, to musicals to an exhibit that’s out of this world, there’s something for everyone in and around Pittsburgh.

UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex - Friday Jan. 4

PPG Paints Arena – Saturday Jan. 5

Can’t get tickets to a Penguins game but still want to see some hockey at PPG Paints Arena? Robert Morris University is the local team headlining the Three Rivers Classic. It’s a four-team college hockey tournament that also features No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State.

It’s #3RC week! On Jan. 4-5 our tournament will be headlined by @SCSUHUSKIES_MH, the nation’s No. 1 team for the sixth-consecutive week — Three Rivers Classic (@3RiversClassic) December 31, 2018

Andy Warhol Museum - Jan. 4

Enjoy half-price museum admission and a cash bar starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays at the Andy Warhol Museum. It's a perfect opportunity to spend a night out with friends and check out the exhibits by one of Pittsburgh's most popular artists.

Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Jan. 4

If you want to take a trip back to the 80's and enjoy some vintage Metallica, clear your schedule for Friday night. The Four Horsemen will play a Metallica Tribute concert at Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Doors open at 6 p.m. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Don't your chance to see The #FourHorsemen-tribute to #Metallica show this Friday! Last minute tickets still available! https://t.co/LpE6dlwFl9 — Jergel's (@jergels) January 2, 2019

Benedum Center - Various Shows

The Broadway musical everyone is talking about has finally arrived in Pittsburgh. Hamilton: An American Musical uses rap, R&B and other modern music to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, founding father and the first Treasury Secretary of the United States.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Downtown (Smithfield Street) - Saturday Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Feed your brain and your mood! Come as you are – on your own or in a group. Move at your own pace with our healthy variety of puzzles every first Saturday of the month.

Heinz History Center - Saturday Jan. 5

Join in Destination Moon-themed activities throughout the museum, explore space in a mobile planetarium, and learn about Neil Armstrong and life in zero-G with experts from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio. They’ll be here at the History Center for one day only with a special program geared toward astronauts of all ages.

Join the History Center and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum for an interstellar day of family fun! Destination Moon Family Day, on Saturday, Jan. 5, is FREE for kids 17 and younger. https://t.co/PDC380cXwI pic.twitter.com/X1jYuMOjny — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) January 2, 2019

P3R Headquarters - Saturday Jan. 5

Jump start your marathon training with the annual Marathon Training Run hosted by the Steel City Runners and P3R. Held at P3R Headquarters, the event is for all runners — whether you're a longtime marathoner or training for the first time. You do NOT need to be registered for a 2019 DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend event to participate in this training run. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8:30 a.m.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast information before taking part in this outdoor activity.

We're just ONE week away from the annual Marathon Kickoff Training Run! This event is for all runners - whether you’re a longtime marathoner or training for the first time. Don't miss out on a morning of fitness, fun and FREE stuff!



Learn more and RSVP: https://t.co/U99AS41mCf pic.twitter.com/57fuRsq1YB — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) December 29, 2018

PPG Paints Arena - Friday Jan. 4 and Sunday Jan. 6

There are two chances to see Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the rest of the Penguins in action at PPG Paints Arena this weekend. On Friday Night, the Winnipeg Jets are in town. Then, on Sunday it's Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks.

If you look up “All-Star” in the dictionary, this is the GIF you’d see.



Voting is now OPEN; go cast your vote for @Letang_58: https://t.co/OxUkS3fSt9 pic.twitter.com/w3yeNlNyD0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 3, 2019

Carnegie Science Center

This is the final weekend for the Carnegie Science Center's THE ART OF THE BRICK exhibit. Heralded by CNN as a “Global Must-See Exhibition,” THE ART OF THE BRICK by artist Nathan Sawaya is a critically acclaimed collection of inspiring artworks made exclusively from one of the most recognizable toys in the world: the LEGO® brick.

We’re loving all the photos and videos visitors are sharing from THE ART OF THE BRICK😄Make plans ASAP to check out this must-see exhibition of #LEGO art. It closes Jan. 7! Exhibition sponsored by Baierl Toyota, Baierl Subaru, Isaly’s LLC, Citizens Bank, and TribLIVE. pic.twitter.com/XX0dTTrBbs — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) January 2, 2019

Byham Theater - Saturday Jan. 5

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS kids TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King.

Row House Cinema - Lawrenceville

If you're a Sci-Fi movie buff you'll want to head to Lawrenceville on Saturday and Sunday and catch some of your favorites. Row House Cinema is playing Blade Runner, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mine, Solaris and Total Recall.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.