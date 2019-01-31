0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (2/1-2/3)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do on a frigid weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday, 9 p.m. - Rivers Casino (Drum Bar)

Are you a fan of the '80s? If you are, you might want to head to the Rivers Casino on Friday night for the Totally '80s show.

Saturday, noon - Eleventh Hour Brewing Co. (Lawrenceville)

Teal Taps is a happy hour that promotes early awareness of ovarian cancer. We will also feature raffles and giveaways. Enjoy the craft beers at Eleventh Hour and grab some delicious food from Cousins Maine Lobster Truck!

Saturday, 5 p.m. - Heinz History Center

The Lunar New Year began in China more than 4,000 years ago and is widely observed in East and Southeast Asia. Over the years, the festivities have spread around the world. It is now celebrated by millions of people all over the United States, including here in Pittsburgh!

All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

The Giant Eagle Kidapalooza, sponsored by Green Giant Veggie Tots, is a Festival of Fun for the Entire Family! Purchase tickets in advance for easy admission, or at the door during event. Get out of the house and escape to this exciting indoor carnival! There will be entertainment, education, rides, crafts, sports, characters, games, exhibits and more!

Various Times - Benedum Center

Roald Dahl's amazing tale "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is now Pittsburgh's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of "Hairspray."

Friday, 7 p.m. - PPG Paints Arena

A matchup of expected playoff heavyweights right here in Pittsburgh! The Pens have been on a bit of a slide lately, but now that we're past the All-Star break things get serious. Expect renewed vigor from the Pens as they head into the final few months of the season with a game against the Washington Senators.

Friday, 8 p.m. - Jergel's Rhythym Grille (Warrendale)

Legendary '70s and '80s heavy metal band Quiet Riot is coming to the Pittsburgh area! Check out this show to see some of their biggest hits.

Saturday, 6 p.m. - Peterson Events Center

The Pitt Panthers men's basketball team is going retro as it takes on Syracuse University Saturday night at the Peterson Events Center. Pitt Retro Weekend includes uniforms with colors from the 1980s as the Panthers try to end a four-game losing streak against the Orange.

Saturday, 5 p.m. - First Unitarian Church, Shadyside

The World Music Festival will feature Mathew Tembo & the Afro Routes, Alba Flamenco, Truth & Rites, Reggae Jemiriye Adeniji and the Pitt Afro Pop Ensemble.

Various times - Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club

Gary Owen has been entertaining America for more than a decade with his side-splitting comedy. Having performed to sold-out audiences in all the major comedy clubs and theaters across the country Owen is one of America’s most loved comedians.

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Heinz Hall

Experience Queen’s epic masterpieces, including “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and more, performed live by a full rock band and vocalist Brody Dolyniuk – for one night only – with your Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall.

