0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (2/22-2/24)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 7 p.m. - PPG Paints Arena

From his team members on The Voice to veteran country artists, Blake Shelton has a history of demonstrating his support for the people in whom he believes; when he realized that fans across the country needed to hear music from his friends and heroes, he decided to bring them all out on the road.

Don't Miss@blakeshelton : Friends and Heroes 2019 tour here in PGH on 2/23! It's your chance to see @BlakeShelton w/ @Lauren_Alaina and appearances by @BellamyBrothers, @JohnAnderson, and @TraceAdkins!

Get presale tickets now:

Password: HONEYhttps://t.co/cFhcuFWURY pic.twitter.com/xNUMCf3uqU — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) November 7, 2018

Friday & Saturday - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Breweries and beer enthusiasts from across the region will gather on two evenings for an unlimited sampling of fresh craft beers of all styles, and tastes and a whole lotta fun! All while raising funds for Animal Rescue Partners, a 501-c-3 organization dedicated to supporting numerous animal rescues, pet adoption groups, and community spay/neuter programs in the Pittsburgh area and beyond.

Sunday, 7 p.m. - Carnegie Science Center

Celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood on Pittsburgh’s largest screen! It’s a front-row seat to all the glitz, glam, cheers, jeers, and awkward moments of the 91st Academy Awards. Hosted by Pittsburgh’s most glamorous drag queens, Alora Chateaux and Friends, this party comes complete with photo ops, fashion commentary, and trivia during the most-celebrated awards night. Find out who takes home the coveted Oscar statuette, see who makes the best dressed list, and get ready to walk the red carpet.

🎥 ONE WEEK OUT! Join us on Feb. 24 for The Rangos Red Carpet Watch Party. ⭐ https://t.co/lOuSSyyNWu



🎟️ Your ticket price includes:

- 👀 Live screening of the 91st #AcademyAwards in @RangosCinema

- 😋 Medium popcorn and soda

- 🍺 One drink ticket

- 🍹🍸 Access to cash bars pic.twitter.com/GUyxP6gHBS — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) February 18, 2019

Various times - Benedum Center

Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera will make a triumphant return to Pittsburgh as part of its North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor.

Who would have the gall to send this? #PhantomUSTour pic.twitter.com/dpuzcGAYaM — Phantom US Tour (@PhantomOnTour) February 19, 2019

Sunday, 11 a.m. - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Learn about the challenges polar bears are facing in a warming Arctic and how you can help them. Plus, at 12 p.m. Koda and Snowflake receive their own special treat.

Saturday, 9 a.m. - Heinz Field

The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support local Special Olympics athletes by jumping or running into icy cold waters. Plunge participants take a quick dip in a river or pool to raise funds for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, the state's largest year-round organization devoted to sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Sunday, 6 p.m. - Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Planning your wedding? Discover one of the world's best garden wedding venues and enjoy the beauty of the Conservatory during this one-night-only open-house showcase at Phipps. Check out a showcase event to see what makes Phipps one of the best wedding venues in Pittsburgh. Enjoy a spectacular evening at Phipps while meeting event planning experts, photographers, florists, musicians, bakers and others who can make your wedding experience unforgettable!

In need of inspiration for your special day? Read about Jess and Bob’s Phipps engagement and wedding, years in the making, on our Weddings Under Glass blog: https://t.co/Po0OfA2PWP pic.twitter.com/8LuR1BGpX0 — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) February 19, 2019

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Maximiano Valdés guest conducts this performance, which will include Benjamin Britten's Les Illuminations, Op. 18 and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. - Gateway Clipper Fleet

Jump aboard and enjoy an afternoon with your favorite Superheroes on this two-hour cruise sailing the three rivers! The cruise includes story time with the characters, interactive play and games, a DJ dance party featuring today’s hits and the beautiful sights of the three rivers.

Let your kids be the hero of their own stories as they sail down the Three Rivers with all of their favorite Superheroes! https://t.co/8n6fRy6rCK pic.twitter.com/KGqb22V3SL — Gateway Clipper Fleet (@GatewayClipper) February 19, 2019

Saturday, 6 p.m. - Larimer VFD

This 21+ charity fundraising event benefits the cats and dogs of Pet Friends and features four live bands, food, drinks, prizes, and all the warm and fuzzy feels you can handle by showing love to animals!

Friday, 7 p.m. - Paint Monkey

It's Friday Family Fun Night at our Waterfront Studio. Bring the whole crew to paint Kandinsky Hearts! For $30 you get to paint, a slice of pizza and pop.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

