0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (2/8-2/10)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Various times - PPG Paints Arena

Three world-class Monster Jam vehicles and athletes will go head-to-head in seven different competitions.

Monster Jam and Dragon driver Jon Zimmer recently teamed up with @Op_Homefront to surprise a military family in San Diego with a special bedroom makeover for 5-year-old Monster Jam superfan, Logan! pic.twitter.com/zJ5RbHJlpx — Monster Jam (@MonsterJam) January 27, 2019

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan, who was on NBC's "30-Rock" for seven seasons, will be at the Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club this weekend.

.@burgerking I just watched Andy Warhol eat that Whopper and now I'm hungry for a Whopper... with cheese... and fries. #ad — Tracy Morgan (@RealTracyMorgan) February 4, 2019

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Heinz History Center

The day of family fun will be full of activities focused on women in space -- from female astronauts at the International Space Station to engineers and scientists on the ground!

Saturday & Sunday - Penhollows Shadyside

Do some house plant shopping just in time for Valentine's Day!

Friday, 6:30 p.m. - The Oaks Theater, Oakmont

The best adventure, comedy, romance, fairy tale and bedtime story of all time will be accompanied by a beer tasting.

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Heinz Hall

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, an award–winning, multi-faceted pop/urban icon, joins the PSO for the very first time.The prolific music man counts more than 200 Top 10 R&B hits and over 50 Top 10 Pop hits, with 16 songs reaching No. 1.

Kenny "Babyface" Edmond joins the @PSOMusicians for the very first time with some of his chart-topping hits and more!



Tickets start at $25 → https://t.co/xtdoDKyaZu pic.twitter.com/2zsscP4q1T — Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) January 16, 2019

Saturday, 7 p.m. - Carnegie Science Center

The evening kicks off with a virtual tour of the night sky in Buhl Planetarium. Afterward, visitors are welcome to enjoy additional planetarium programs, and if the skies are clear, head up to our observatory! Spot Saturn's rings or details on the lunar surface through our 16-inch Meade LX200 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, and chat with our planetarium staff.

Don't let the winter doldrums keep you from enjoying the wonders of nature☄️ 🔭 🌚Explore the night sky at SkyWatch, presented by PPG, on Sat., Feb. 9 at 7 and 9 pm. https://t.co/DUU2Vmsd5g — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) February 2, 2019

Sunday, 9 a.m. - The Harmar House, Cheswick

Buy ~ Sell ~ Trade ~ Learn ! Check out the Pittsburgh Reptile show & Sale there will be thousands of exotic pets for sale and on display to the public. Bring your whole family for an amazing day and don't forget the camera! Wholesale pricing on feeder and pet supplies too!

Happy New Year ! Make sure to Add our 2019 Show dates to your events! https://t.co/uFwwLr3QHe pic.twitter.com/qnuBadKHOy — Amanda George (@Pghreptileshow) January 2, 2019

Friday, 6 p.m. - The Candle Lab Pittsburgh

$55 a person gets you a session with The Crazy Cookie lady, learning how to make your own decorated royal Icing Cookies, an 8oz candle made with your signature scent and 2 hours of crazy fun.

Beginner Cookie Class: Learn the basics of cookie decorating. No experience necessary.

All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

The 2019 World of Wheels Custom Car Show is a must-attend event for car enthusiasts. The event will feature special guests, special activities, and much more.

A great month of hot rod shows kicks off this weekend in Pittsburgh & Indianapolis! Join us next week in Dallas & the following in Milwaukee, Kansas City & Calgary for World of Wheels and Autorama! See https://t.co/clbPYO8eHJ for event details! #worldofwheels #autorama pic.twitter.com/LSiWSwldij — Autorama / World of Wheels / Cavalcade of Customs (@HotRodShows) February 5, 2019

Saturday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Panza Gallery

Catch the Millvale Music Festival's monthly concert series. February will feature The Goodfoots, Hill Jordan and Slide Worldwide, and Roger Romero. $10 cover includes beer provided by our Vecenie's Distributing sponsors Victory Brewing, Troegs Brewing, Iron City, and IC Light! Gift Basket raffles, Music Festival merchandise sales, and 50-50 will be held to benefit the Festival. Bring cash for your cover, merch, and raffles!

