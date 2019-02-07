  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (2/8-2/10)

    PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

    Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

    Various times - PPG Paints Arena

    Three world-class Monster Jam vehicles and athletes will go head-to-head in seven different competitions.

    Tracy Morgan

    Friday, 7:30 p.m. - Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club

    Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan, who was on NBC's "30-Rock" for seven seasons, will be at the Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club this weekend.

    Destination Moon Family Day: Women in Space

    Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Heinz History Center

    The day of family fun will be full of activities focused on women in space -- from female astronauts at the International Space Station to engineers and scientists on the ground!

    House Plant Pop-Up Shop

    Saturday & Sunday - Penhollows Shadyside

    Do some house plant shopping just in time for Valentine's Day! 

    The Princess Bride + Beer Tasting

    Friday, 6:30 p.m. - The Oaks Theater, Oakmont

    The best adventure, comedy, romance, fairy tale and bedtime story of all time will be accompanied by a beer tasting. 

    Babyface with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

    Saturday, 8 p.m. - Heinz Hall

    Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, an award–winning, multi-faceted pop/urban icon, joins the PSO for the very first time.The prolific music man counts more than 200 Top 10 R&B hits and over 50 Top 10 Pop hits, with 16 songs reaching No. 1.

    SkyWatch

    Saturday, 7 p.m. - Carnegie Science Center

    The evening kicks off with a virtual tour of the night sky in Buhl Planetarium. Afterward, visitors are welcome to enjoy additional planetarium programs, and if the skies are clear, head up to our observatory! Spot Saturn's rings or details on the lunar surface through our 16-inch Meade LX200 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, and chat with our planetarium staff.

    Pittsburgh Reptile Show & Sale

    Sunday, 9 a.m. - The Harmar House, Cheswick

    Buy ~ Sell ~ Trade ~ Learn ! Check out the Pittsburgh Reptile show & Sale there will be thousands of exotic pets for sale and on display to the public. Bring your whole family for an amazing day and don't forget the camera! Wholesale pricing on feeder and pet supplies too!

    Valentines Day Cookies and Candles

    Friday, 6 p.m. - The Candle Lab Pittsburgh

    $55 a person gets you a session with The Crazy Cookie lady, learning how to make your own decorated royal Icing Cookies, an 8oz candle made with your signature scent and 2 hours of crazy fun.
    Beginner Cookie Class: Learn the basics of cookie decorating. No experience necessary. 

    Pittsburgh World of Wheels

    All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    The 2019 World of Wheels Custom Car Show is a must-attend event for car enthusiasts. The event will feature special guests, special activities, and much more.

    Millvale Music Second Saturday

    Saturday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Panza Gallery

    Catch the Millvale Music Festival's monthly concert series. February will feature The Goodfoots, Hill Jordan and Slide Worldwide, and Roger Romero. $10 cover includes beer provided by our Vecenie's Distributing sponsors Victory Brewing, Troegs Brewing, Iron City, and IC Light! Gift Basket raffles, Music Festival merchandise sales, and 50-50 will be held to benefit the Festival.  Bring cash for your cover, merch, and raffles!

