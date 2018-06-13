  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/15-6/17)

    Updated:

    Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh: 

     

    Pittsburgh International Jazz Fest

    The festival will take place this weekend starting Friday and lasting until Sunday. Along with free concerts in the street, workshops and special events will take place at the August Wilson Center. Click here for the full schedule

     

    Gateway Clipper Fleet Princess Cruise

    The 2-hour cruise will feature everyone's favorite princesses and heroines from on-screen. Some activities include story time, games, a dance party, face painting, balloons and photos. 

     

    Father's Day at the Heinz History Center

    All dads will receive 50 percent off admission into the History Center and a discount in the museum shop, as well. There are also family-friendly tours scheduled throughout the day.

    >>>Father's Day 2018: Here are 25 ideas for last-minute gifts for dad

    Kennywood Comicon

    Celebrate with your favorite comic book creators, merchandise and characters. Tickets are only $25 if you wear a comic-book themed t-shirt. 

     

    Cinema in the Park

    Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

    Saturday - "Deep" (PG) at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

     

    Dierks Bentley's Mountain High Tour

    Dierks Bentley, along with Brothers Osborne and LANCO, will be making a stop in Pittsburgh on Friday at KeyBank Pavilion. 

     

     

    The Mattress Factory Urban Garden Party: Galactic Get Down

    The annual party will take place on Friday and will include a DJ, food and drink. Also featured will be a photo bus, a cosmic laser show and more.

     

    Farmers' markets in and around the city

    With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

    Click here for a full list.

     

    Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails at the Children's Museum

    This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more. 

     

    Allegheny County pools and spray parks

    Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer. 

     

    Steel City Beer Tours

    The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/15-6/17)

  • Headline Goes Here

    Funding cuts keep kids from summer programming

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pa. lawmaker working to pass bill that would abolish statute of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man guilty of attacking, raping pregnant stranger, other woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Future of century-old church unknown after court strips historic designation