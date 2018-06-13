0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/15-6/17)

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

The festival will take place this weekend starting Friday and lasting until Sunday. Along with free concerts in the street, workshops and special events will take place at the August Wilson Center. Click here for the full schedule.

The 2-hour cruise will feature everyone's favorite princesses and heroines from on-screen. Some activities include story time, games, a dance party, face painting, balloons and photos.

All little princesses are cordially invited to our Princess Cruise! Kids will enjoy games, storytime, a dance party, and meeting all of their favorite heroines! 👸✨ https://t.co/zkYv36cKca pic.twitter.com/gwvWjeRrGI — Gateway Clipper (@GatewayClipper) June 9, 2018

All dads will receive 50 percent off admission into the History Center and a discount in the museum shop, as well. There are also family-friendly tours scheduled throughout the day.

Celebrate Dad this year with a trip to the History Center and Sports Museum! Enjoy special tours of the Sports Museum, Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation exhibit, and more throughout the afternoon. https://t.co/F6JBgceIC1 pic.twitter.com/blZpVV1UM0 — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) June 12, 2018

Celebrate with your favorite comic book creators, merchandise and characters. Tickets are only $25 if you wear a comic-book themed t-shirt.

Father's Day is just a week away. Celebrate the fun way with the Kennywood Comicon! Come check out Comic Book creators, merchandise and characters in the pavilion areas. Tickets are only $25 when you wear a Comic-Book themed T-Shirt! More info: https://t.co/X9rOIUynxY pic.twitter.com/gzsSKlRx5Q — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) June 10, 2018

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

Saturday - "Deep" (PG) at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

T-minus one week until FREE Cinema in the Park events kick off for the summer! Find the full list of movies and where to watch them here: https://t.co/KgibaSa4fT pic.twitter.com/C1hSrjYot4 — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) May 27, 2018

Dierks Bentley, along with Brothers Osborne and LANCO, will be making a stop in Pittsburgh on Friday at KeyBank Pavilion.

The annual party will take place on Friday and will include a DJ, food and drink. Also featured will be a photo bus, a cosmic laser show and more.

Our parking lot is CLOSED and the #GalacticUGP tent is UP and ready for @lasershows! Get your tickets for the best party this side of Jupiter, coming up this Friday: https://t.co/UhtcoobBiy — Mattress Factory (@mattressfactory) June 12, 2018

With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more.

Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer.

The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40.

