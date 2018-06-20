  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/22-6/24)

    Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh: 

    Keith Urban: Graffiti U World Tour

    Keith Urban's tour will be making a stop at the KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday. He will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini.

    Open Streets Pittsburgh

    This free event is open to the public to enjoy what the city has to officer including fitness workshops, kids activities, shopping, brunch, community arts and special promotions. Events on Saturday will take place downtown, Strip District and Lawrenceville.

     

    Walk for Children's

    The annual walk in take place in Schenley Park on Saturday in support of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. 

     

    Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

    The Pirates will take on the Diamondbacks here at PNC Park from Thursday to Sunday. 

     

    Magical Summertime Celebration

    The celebration at the Waterfront in Homestead is a great way to kick off the summer. There will be a magician and a balloon artist plus face painters, balloon twisters and more activities. 

     

    A Sworded Sunday 

    The day, which is hosted by Steel City Historical Fencing, will be held at Highland Park. The event is to practice with various weapons. There is an optional $5 donation.

     

    Cinema in the Park

    Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

    Friday - "Despicable Me 3" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

    Saturday - "Despicable Me 3" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "The Adventures of Tintin" (2011) at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill.

    Sunday - "Paddington 2" at Schenley Park.

     

    Farmers' markets in and around the city

    With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

    Click here for a full list.

     

    Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails at the Children's Museum

    This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more. 

     

    Allegheny County pools and spray parks

    Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer. 

     

    Steel City Beer Tours

    The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40. 

     
     

