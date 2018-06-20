0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/22-6/24)

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

Keith Urban's tour will be making a stop at the KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday. He will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini.

This free event is open to the public to enjoy what the city has to officer including fitness workshops, kids activities, shopping, brunch, community arts and special promotions. Events on Saturday will take place downtown, Strip District and Lawrenceville.

The annual walk in take place in Schenley Park on Saturday in support of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The Pirates will take on the Diamondbacks here at PNC Park from Thursday to Sunday.

The celebration at the Waterfront in Homestead is a great way to kick off the summer. There will be a magician and a balloon artist plus face painters, balloon twisters and more activities.

The day, which is hosted by Steel City Historical Fencing, will be held at Highland Park. The event is to practice with various weapons. There is an optional $5 donation.

Cinema in the Park

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

Friday - "Despicable Me 3" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

Saturday - "Despicable Me 3" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "The Adventures of Tintin" (2011) at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill.

Sunday - "Paddington 2" at Schenley Park.

With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more.

Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer.

The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40.

