0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/29-7/1)

PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

Luke Bryan will make a stop at Heinz Field on Saturday with musical guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen.

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Jon Pardi

Morgan Wallen



and THOUSANDS of crazy country music fans!



Be here on June 30 for the #WhatMakesYouCountry Tour.



🎟️: https://t.co/M9CHHI12Lh pic.twitter.com/I7FgFWw5QV — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) June 11, 2018

Kidsfest will take place at Kennywood Park Thursday and Friday. Families will have the chance to meet Marvel and DC superheroes, Disney princesses, make crafts and even ride rides!

The original former members of Third Eye Blind will be performing the biggest TEB hits. The show will take place on Friday at Hard Rock Cafe in Station Square.

The Serbian food festival will take place on Sunday at the American Serbian Club of Pittsburgh in South Side.

CLO's the Titanic, Tony Award winner for best musical, will be going on the entire weekend at the Benedum Center.

2,800 seats. Do you have yours for #CLOTitanic? This ship docks Friday at 7:30! https://t.co/pxrQA0pV42 pic.twitter.com/EnmKgfEwqI — PittsburghCLO (@PittsburghCLO) June 19, 2018

The adventure will start on the boat with a luncheon buffet followed by live entertainment and a trip to Rivers Casino. Live entertainment on Friday is Chris Denemen's "Neil Diamond Tribute."

Cinema in the Park

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

Friday - "Paddington 2" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

Saturday - "Paddington 2" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington.

Sunday - "Thor: Ragnarok" at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill.

T-minus one week until FREE Cinema in the Park events kick off for the summer! Find the full list of movies and where to watch them here: https://t.co/KgibaSa4fT pic.twitter.com/C1hSrjYot4 — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) May 27, 2018

With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

farmers' markets

This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more.

Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer.

The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40.

