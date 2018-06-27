PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:
Luke Bryan What Makes You Country Tour - XL Stadium Sized
Luke Bryan will make a stop at Heinz Field on Saturday with musical guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen.
Sam Hunt
Jon Pardi
Morgan Wallen
and THOUSANDS of crazy country music fans!
Be here on June 30 for the #WhatMakesYouCountry Tour.
Kidsburgh: Kidsfest at Kennywood Park
Kidsfest will take place at Kennywood Park Thursday and Friday. Families will have the chance to meet Marvel and DC superheroes, Disney princesses, make crafts and even ride rides!
XEB
The original former members of Third Eye Blind will be performing the biggest TEB hits. The show will take place on Friday at Hard Rock Cafe in Station Square.
Pittsburgh Serbfest
The Serbian food festival will take place on Sunday at the American Serbian Club of Pittsburgh in South Side.
Titanic
CLO's the Titanic, Tony Award winner for best musical, will be going on the entire weekend at the Benedum Center.
Casino Luncheon
The adventure will start on the boat with a luncheon buffet followed by live entertainment and a trip to Rivers Casino. Live entertainment on Friday is Chris Denemen's "Neil Diamond Tribute."
Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.
Friday - "Paddington 2" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.
Saturday - "Paddington 2" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington.
Sunday - "Thor: Ragnarok" at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill.
Farmers' markets in and around the city
With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!
Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails at the Children's Museum
This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more.
Allegheny County pools and spray parks
Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer.
Steel City Beer Tours
The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40.
